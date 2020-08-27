Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.18. 15,828,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079,014. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.