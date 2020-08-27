Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.16

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $514,931.01 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00067544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00752553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01565011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,496.31 or 1.00079668 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00156215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

