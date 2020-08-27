Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -325.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.57. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.