OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Tops $484,557.63

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $484,557.63 and approximately $3,640.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00083472 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00277388 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039980 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001761 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006790 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

