Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Down 8.3%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 3,952,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,128,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.77.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,392,315.83. Also, major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $5,404,513.20. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

