Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Up 14.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.80. 8,905,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 2,355,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Specifically, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,653.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 107,388 shares of company stock worth $359,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

