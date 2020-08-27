ParallelCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $167.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002447 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $88,467.71 and approximately $167.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00509359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003140 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

