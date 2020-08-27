Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 5.1%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 6,339,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,994,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 868,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.