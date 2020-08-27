PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.50. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative net margin of 92.92% and a negative return on equity of 405.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

