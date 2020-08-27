Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Paypal worth $413,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Paypal stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. 5,761,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $205.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

