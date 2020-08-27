Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 3.3% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. 5,761,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

