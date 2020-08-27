Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $78,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $9,809,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 115,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 33,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

