PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PEP stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.47. 5,076,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

