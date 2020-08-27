Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,775 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 8.2% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 3,648,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,340. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

