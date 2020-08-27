Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Down 10.3%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 984,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 306,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

