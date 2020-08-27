Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $33,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. 7,374,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.