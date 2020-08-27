Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.87. 563,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

