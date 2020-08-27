Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 5,269,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

