Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,600 MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 209,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,625. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

