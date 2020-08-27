Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. L Brands accounts for about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of L Brands worth $36,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in L Brands by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of LB stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.93. 3,420,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

