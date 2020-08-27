Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 23,400 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up about 1.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin Resources worth $28,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 2,383,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,921. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

