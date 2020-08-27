Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 64,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $601,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

