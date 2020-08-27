Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Kforce worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kforce by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 207,738 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

KFRC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 108,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $799.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,140,254.40. Insiders sold 48,617 shares of company stock worth $1,454,221 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

