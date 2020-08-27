Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

ANTM traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,787. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.25 and its 200-day moving average is $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

