Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 669.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 104,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

