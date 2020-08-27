Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 416,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

