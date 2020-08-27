Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 57.0% during the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 585,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 533,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

