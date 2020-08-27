Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Natus Medical worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 963,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 274,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

