Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Brookline Bancorp worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 352,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

BRKL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 219,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

