Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $112.51 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,647,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,300 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 5.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $112,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $132,896,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Infosys by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 10,678,756 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in Infosys by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 8,630,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after buying an additional 4,491,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after buying an additional 4,437,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 4,565,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,611,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

