Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $26.77 Million Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of H & R Block worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 175.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in H & R Block by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 2,258,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

