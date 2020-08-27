Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. WESCO International accounts for about 1.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 962,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 662,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 535,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

