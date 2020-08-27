Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 670,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. ALLETE comprises about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $53.79. 240,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

