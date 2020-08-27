Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $127.70 Million in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,381,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,701,000. Coca-Cola European Partners accounts for approximately 6.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Coca-Cola European Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE CCEP remained flat at $$41.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

