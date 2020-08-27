Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.26. 2,923,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,074. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

