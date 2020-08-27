Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,900 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vectrus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vectrus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 60,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $494.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEC shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

