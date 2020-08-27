Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $167,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of JOUT stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $83.35. 21,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,059. The stock has a market cap of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

