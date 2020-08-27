Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 10,922,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,251,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -485.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

