Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $25,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 31,699,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,255,906. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.