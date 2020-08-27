Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 235,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.