Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ferro worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferro by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 1,359,007 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 65.8% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1,203.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 698,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 100.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 874,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 438,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE remained flat at $$12.79 on Thursday. 185,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

