Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 459.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 895.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,815,000 after acquiring an additional 898,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704,112 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $45,948,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 9.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,190,000 after buying an additional 514,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 575,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CL King began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

