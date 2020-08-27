Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 13,300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 3.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Tyson Foods worth $67,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 558.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 167,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,325. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

