Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of International Bancshares worth $40,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,573. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.