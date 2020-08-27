Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 111.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

