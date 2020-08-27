Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $381,395,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $8,297,950. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.82. 182,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.42. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

