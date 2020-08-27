Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 1,646,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,847 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,381. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.