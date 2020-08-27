Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $120.18. 100,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,585. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

