Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 10.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Linde worth $215,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,472,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $250.93. 1,082,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.60. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

