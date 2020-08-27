POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Capitalization Tops $227,453.29

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $227,453.29 and $1,499.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000602 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, GDAC, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

